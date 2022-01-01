Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken corn soup in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken corn soup

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Corn Soup$7.95
serves 2
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Cup - Chicken Corn Chowder$4.95
Soup Bowl - Chicken Corn Chowder$6.75
More about Harry's Roadhouse

