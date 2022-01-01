Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken corn soup in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Chicken Corn Soup
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken corn soup
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(572 reviews)
Chicken Corn Soup
$7.95
serves 2
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Harry's Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Soup Cup - Chicken Corn Chowder
$4.95
Soup Bowl - Chicken Corn Chowder
$6.75
More about Harry's Roadhouse
