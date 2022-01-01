Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Chicken Piccata image

PIZZA

Andiamo!

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Andiamo!
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp Chicken Piccata$16.25
(Free Range) with Capellini and Snap Peas
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Duck

Egg Rolls

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Reuben

Burritos

Rangoon

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston