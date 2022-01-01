Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Chicken Piccata
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken piccata
PIZZA
Andiamo!
322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe
Avg 4
(954 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Andiamo!
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Sp Chicken Piccata
$16.25
(Free Range) with Capellini and Snap Peas
More about Harry’s Roadhouse
