Chicken salad in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken salad
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and organic baby greens tossed with orange chipotle vinaigrette, herb-marinated free range chicken breast, shaved red onions, queso fresco, tomatoes, and avocado.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine lettuce hearts, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, capers and shaved romano cheese.
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Sp Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Chicken Breast steamed with Chinese Spices, Rice Noodles, Lettuce Mix with Veggies, Mandarin and Peanuts – Topped with crispy Wonton Strips
Bosque Brewing Co.
500 Market St, Santa Fe
|SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Spiced grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa and cilantro served over fresh greens, topped with tortilla strips