Chicken salad in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken salad

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

Chipotle Chicken Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine and organic baby greens tossed with orange chipotle vinaigrette, herb-marinated free range chicken breast, shaved red onions, queso fresco, tomatoes, and avocado.
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine lettuce hearts, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, capers and shaved romano cheese.
Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

Sp Chinese Chicken Salad$12.95
Chicken Breast steamed with Chinese Spices, Rice Noodles, Lettuce Mix with Veggies, Mandarin and Peanuts – Topped with crispy Wonton Strips
Bosque Brewing Co.

500 Market St, Santa Fe

SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Spiced grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa and cilantro served over fresh greens, topped with tortilla strips
