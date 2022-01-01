Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Cafecito image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafecito

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$13.50
House made corn tortilla chips layered with green chile, roasted potatoes, two fried eggs topped with shredded provolone cheese.
More about Cafecito
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
Tortilla strips sautéed in red chile, two organic eggs, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes,
sour cream, cotija cheese, organic Yucatan style black beans
Chilaquiles$14.00
The quintessential Mexican breakfast, locally crafted tortilla strips sautéed in red chile, topped with two organic eggs, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cotija cheese, organic Yucatan style black beans
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.50
Classic Mexican - Tortilla Chips cooked in a Green Suiza Sauce with Quesos Asadero and Cotija with Eggs any Style, Black Beans and a Flour Tortilla
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

