Chilaquiles in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Cafecito
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
|Chilaquiles
|$13.50
House made corn tortilla chips layered with green chile, roasted potatoes, two fried eggs topped with shredded provolone cheese.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Tortilla strips sautéed in red chile, two organic eggs, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes,
sour cream, cotija cheese, organic Yucatan style black beans
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
The quintessential Mexican breakfast, locally crafted tortilla strips sautéed in red chile, topped with two organic eggs, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cotija cheese, organic Yucatan style black beans