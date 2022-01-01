Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno (VG)$18.50
Roasted poblano chile pepper stuffed with quinoa, mushrooms + zucchini. Served w/roasted tomato sauce, creamy cashew “cheese’ + black beans
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp Jaime’s famous world Chile Relleno Burrito$12.50
(hand held) with Poblano chile stuffed with asadero fried in egg batter rolled up with Chorizo and refritos wrapped in a large flour tortilla with Salsa de Chile Cascabel, and Guacamole on the Side
More about Harry's Roadhouse

