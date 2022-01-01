Chile relleno in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chile relleno
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Chile Relleno (VG)
|$18.50
Roasted poblano chile pepper stuffed with quinoa, mushrooms + zucchini. Served w/roasted tomato sauce, creamy cashew “cheese’ + black beans
Harry's Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Sp Jaime’s famous world Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.50
(hand held) with Poblano chile stuffed with asadero fried in egg batter rolled up with Chorizo and refritos wrapped in a large flour tortilla with Salsa de Chile Cascabel, and Guacamole on the Side