Chocolate chip cookies in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie-$1.75
Double Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-$1.75
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
Item pic

PIZZA

Back Road Pizza

1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
House Made deliciousness!
More about Back Road Pizza

