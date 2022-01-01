Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie-
$1.75
Double Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-
$1.75
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-
$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
PIZZA
Back Road Pizza
1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(1181 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
House Made deliciousness!
More about Back Road Pizza
