Chopped salad in Santa Fe

A mix of Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Celery, Corn, Green Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Chile Poblano, Red Cabbage and Black Beans tossed in a Creamy Avocado Vinaigrette on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce with Cherry Tomato, Daikon-Radish Sprouts and Corn Bread Crouton.