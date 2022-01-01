Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve curry

Cafecito image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafecito

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$26.00
More about Cafecito
Lotus Dumpling House image

 

Lotus Dumpling House

1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Curry 日本咖喱饭$10.99
Beef or Chicken, Onion, Potato, Carrots.
More about Lotus Dumpling House
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$12.95
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Apothecary Restaurant image

 

Apothecary Restaurant

133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry$25.00
yellow curry with kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, red bell pepper, carrots, snap peas, napa cabbage, mung bean sprouts & medicinal mushrooms. Served with basmati rice - V
More about Apothecary Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea Coconut Curry (VG)$16.00
w/sweet potato; served w/sautéed kale + basmati rice
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Red Curry Chicken image

 

Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken$22.00
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
Green Curry$19.00
More about Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

