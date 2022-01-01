Curry in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve curry
More about Cafecito
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
|Chicken Curry
|$26.00
More about Lotus Dumpling House
Lotus Dumpling House
1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe
|Japanese Curry 日本咖喱饭
|$10.99
Beef or Chicken, Onion, Potato, Carrots.
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
|Curry Chicken
|$12.95
More about Apothecary Restaurant
Apothecary Restaurant
133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe
|Coconut Curry
|$25.00
yellow curry with kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, red bell pepper, carrots, snap peas, napa cabbage, mung bean sprouts & medicinal mushrooms. Served with basmati rice - V
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Chickpea Coconut Curry (VG)
|$16.00
w/sweet potato; served w/sautéed kale + basmati rice
More about Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine
Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe
|Red Curry Chicken
|$22.00
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
|Green Curry
|$19.00