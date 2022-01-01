Curry chicken in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve curry chicken
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
|Chicken Curry
|$26.00
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
|Curry Chicken
|$12.95
Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe
|Red Curry Chicken
|$22.00
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]