Curry chicken in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve curry chicken

Cafecito image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafecito

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$26.00
More about Cafecito
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$12.95
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Red Curry Chicken image

 

Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken$22.00
Smoky and mildly spicy red curry with sliced chicken breast, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion, and peas. Served with cucumber relish and your choice of steamed jasmine rice—white or brown. [GF] [OG]
More about Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

