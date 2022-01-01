Enchiladas in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants that serve enchiladas

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$12.00
More about Cafe Fina
Mole Enchiladas image

 

Café Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (5356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mole Enchiladas$22.00
Organic Chicken OR Veggie (Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers) Enchiladas with Cilantro Rice, Orange and Jicama Salad and Fresh Corn Torte
Blue Lady Enchilada$15.00
Corn Tortillas, Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Red Chile/ Green Chile/ or Tomatillo Salsa, with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice.
More about Café Pasqual's
Chicken Enchiladas image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Turkey$13.95
Ranch-Style Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream and a Flour Tortilla
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

