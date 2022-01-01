Enchiladas in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve enchiladas
Café Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe
|Mole Enchiladas
|$22.00
Organic Chicken OR Veggie (Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers) Enchiladas with Cilantro Rice, Orange and Jicama Salad and Fresh Corn Torte
|Blue Lady Enchilada
|$15.00
Corn Tortillas, Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Red Chile/ Green Chile/ or Tomatillo Salsa, with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice