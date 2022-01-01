Fish and chips in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve fish and chips
Loyal Hound Pub
730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW, Santa Fe
|Hound Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Fresh Rockfish Beer Battered, Green Chile Apple Slaw, Hand-cut Fries. + Homemade Tartar Sauce / Lemon
Bosque Brewing Co.
500 Market St, Santa Fe
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.