French toast in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve french toast
Dolina
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
|French Toast
|$12.50
House made Orechovnik (walnut swirl bread) french toast, warm blueberries and maple syrup.
|1/2 French toast
|$7.00
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Peach French Toast
|$13.00
Thick sliced batter dipped challah French toast made with organic eggs, with peach compote, vanilla cream cheese, organic maple syrup, dusted with cinnamon.
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$10.50
Four 1/2 pieces of Brioche cooked in French Toast Batter, spiced with Vanilla,
Canela, CInnamon and a touch of Rum, topped with Dulce de Leche, Berries and Powdered Sugar
|1/2 Tres Leches French Toast
|$5.95
Two 1/2 pieces of Brioche cooked in French Toast Batter, spiced with Vanilla,
Canela, CInnamon and a touch of Rum, topped with Dulce de Leche, Berries and Powdered Sugar
|Kids French Toast
|$4.25