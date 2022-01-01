Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

Dolina

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$12.50
House made Orechovnik (walnut swirl bread) french toast, warm blueberries and maple syrup.
1/2 French toast$7.00
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

TakeoutFast Pay
Peach French Toast$13.00
Thick sliced batter dipped challah French toast made with organic eggs, with peach compote, vanilla cream cheese, organic maple syrup, dusted with cinnamon.
Peach French Toast$14.00
Thick sliced batter dipped challah French toast made with organic eggs, with peach compote, vanilla cream cheese, organic maple syrup, dusted with cinnamon.
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches French Toast$10.50
Four 1/2 pieces of Brioche cooked in French Toast Batter, spiced with Vanilla,
Canela, CInnamon and a touch of Rum, topped with Dulce de Leche, Berries and Powdered Sugar
1/2 Tres Leches French Toast$5.95
Two 1/2 pieces of Brioche cooked in French Toast Batter, spiced with Vanilla,
Canela, CInnamon and a touch of Rum, topped with Dulce de Leche, Berries and Powdered Sugar
Kids French Toast$4.25
