Hot and sour soup in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Hot And Sour Soup
Santa Fe restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
Anthony's Grill
1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
16.OZ HOT AND SOUR SOUP
$6.50
More about Anthony's Grill
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(572 reviews)
Hot & Sour Soup
$1.95
vegetarian, spicy
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
