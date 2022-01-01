Huevos rancheros in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Opuntia Cafe
1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe
|Huevos Rancheros Opuntia Style ~gf~
|$15.00
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Two organic eggs any style, house made red or green chile, and local Monterey Jack cheese on fresh local corn tortillas served with Yucatan black beans and crema.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Huevos Rancheros (V)
|$12.00
Two eggs over easy, black beans, cheese + sour cream on blue corn tortillas; topped w/red, green or “Christmas” chile
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.25
New Mexico Style - Two Eggs on a Blue Corn Tortilla topped with Chile and Cheese with a Flour Tortilla and Black Beans
