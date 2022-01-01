Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Huevos Rancheros Opuntia Style ~gf~ image

 

Opuntia Cafe

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Opuntia Style ~gf~$15.00
More about Opuntia Cafe
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two organic eggs any style, house made red or green chile, and local Monterey Jack cheese on fresh local corn tortillas served with Yucatan black beans and crema.
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two organic eggs any style, house made red or green chile, and local Monterey Jack cheese on fresh local corn tortillas served with Yucatan black beans and crema.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Item pic

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros (V)$12.00
Two eggs over easy, black beans, cheese + sour cream on blue corn tortillas; topped w/red, green or “Christmas” chile
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$10.25
New Mexico Style - Two Eggs on a Blue Corn Tortilla topped with Chile and Cheese with a Flour Tortilla and Black Beans
Huevos Rancheros$10.25
New Mexico Style - Two Eggs on a Blue Corn Tortilla topped with Chile and Cheese with a Flour Tortilla and Black Beans
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Pho

French Toast

Pad Thai

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston