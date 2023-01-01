Hummus in Santa Fe
Yamas Greek Rotisserie - 2411 Cerrillos Rd.
2411 Cerrillos Rd., Santa Fe
|Hummus
|$5.95
Our traditional Kefalonian recipe served with one pita bread
|Jalapeño Hummus
|$5.95
We take our traditional Kefalonian hummus recipe and blend in Jalapeño for a little southwest flavor. Served with one pita
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$5.95
We take our traditional Kefalonian hummus recipe, top it off with our homemade red pepper blend. Served with one pita