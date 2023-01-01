Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve leche cake

Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp Tres Leches Cake$6.95
More about Harry's Roadhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Fusion Tacos Llano - 1704 Llano Street

1704 Llano Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.00
More about Fusion Tacos Llano - 1704 Llano Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Pepperoni Pizza

Hibiscus Tea

Coconut Curry

French Fries

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Pizza

Nachos

Kale Salad

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1107 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston