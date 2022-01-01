Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Pedro's Pop Up

505 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.00
Veal, pork & lamb meatballs, smothered in a rich and spicy tomato sauce with mozzarella, on Pedros fresh baked sub roll.
More about Pedro's Pop Up
Consumer pic

 

Loyal Hound Pub - 730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW

730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$18.00
Our House Made Meatballs Served With Our Home Made Marinara Sauce On Top Of A Chocolate Maven Hoagie Topped With Melted Asiago, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses. With Your Choice Of Our Hand Cut Fries Or Our House made Green Chile Apple Cole Slaw As A Side
More about Loyal Hound Pub - 730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
