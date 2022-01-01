Meatball subs in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Pedro's Pop Up
Pedro's Pop Up
505 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Veal, pork & lamb meatballs, smothered in a rich and spicy tomato sauce with mozzarella, on Pedros fresh baked sub roll.
More about Loyal Hound Pub - 730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW
Loyal Hound Pub - 730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW
730 St. Michaels Drive 3-RW, Santa Fe
|Meatball Sandwich
|$18.00
Our House Made Meatballs Served With Our Home Made Marinara Sauce On Top Of A Chocolate Maven Hoagie Topped With Melted Asiago, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses. With Your Choice Of Our Hand Cut Fries Or Our House made Green Chile Apple Cole Slaw As A Side