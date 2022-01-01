Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve migas

Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas$13.00
Organic scrambled eggs, local corn tortillas, local Monterey Jack cheese, Serrano chiles, onions, tomatoes and fire roasted ancho chile salsa, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese and cilantro over corn tortillas.
Migas$13.00
Organic scrambled eggs, local corn tortillas, local Monterey Jack cheese, Serrano chiles, onions, tomatoes and fire roasted ancho chile salsa, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese and cilantro over corn tortillas.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$10.25
A Tex-Mex tradition - Eggs Scrambled with
Tortilla, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Pickled Jalapeno, topped with more Tortilla Chips and Cheese. Served with Black Beans and a Flour Tortilla
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

