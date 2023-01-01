Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve mussels

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$18.00
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ap Steamed Mussels$10.25
with Spicy Red Thai Curry (1/2 lb)
(Gluten Free)
More about Harry's Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Carne Asada

Pancakes

Cannellonis

Tostadas

Chili

Turkey Clubs

Curry Chicken

Sashimi

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston