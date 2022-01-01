Nachos in Santa Fe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery image

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Maven's Gourmet Nachos$10.00
Black beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Serrano Peppers, Tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro, layered with hand cut blue and gold tortilla chips and topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream. Add grilled free-range chicken breast for
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Apothecary Restaurant image

 

Apothecary Restaurant

133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Menage A Trois Nachos$19.00
blue corn chips, anasazi beans, vegan nacho cheese, calabacitas, roasted green chili, pico guacamole & roasted tomato salsa
More about Apothecary Restaurant
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Nacho$7.25
Nachos$10.95
Nachos$10.95
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

