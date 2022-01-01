Omelettes in Santa Fe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafecito image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafecito

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Omelette$16.00
More about Cafecito
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Omelette$13.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olive, red onion and fresh cucumber
Portobello Omelette$15.00
Organic eggs, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, shallots, bechamel sauce, chives, smashers, toast
Mediterranean Omelette$13.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olive, red onion and fresh cucumber, breakfast smashers, toast
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Omelette$10.75
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

