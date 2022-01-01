Omelettes in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Cafecito
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
|House Omelette
|$16.00
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Greek Omelette
|$13.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olive, red onion and fresh cucumber
|Portobello Omelette
|$15.00
Organic eggs, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, shallots, bechamel sauce, chives, smashers, toast
|Mediterranean Omelette
|$13.00
Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olive, red onion and fresh cucumber, breakfast smashers, toast