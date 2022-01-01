Pad thai in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve pad thai
Apothecary Restaurant
133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe
|Pad Thai
|$22.00
mung bean noodles, tamarind-almond sauce, carrots, green onions, red bell pepper, mung bean, pea, sunflower & daikon sprouts
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Daily Special: Pad Thai
|$12.50
Pad Thai w/tofu, bean sprouts + lime; substitute chicken or shrimp for tofu.
Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind-daikon sauce. Served with fresh nira, mung bean sprouts, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrots, ground peanuts or almond, and lime wedges. [GF] [VG] [OG]