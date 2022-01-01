Pad thai in Santa Fe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Fe restaurants that serve pad thai

Apothecary Restaurant image

 

Apothecary Restaurant

133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$22.00
mung bean noodles, tamarind-almond sauce, carrots, green onions, red bell pepper, mung bean, pea, sunflower & daikon sprouts
More about Apothecary Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Special: Pad Thai$12.50
Pad Thai w/tofu, bean sprouts + lime; substitute chicken or shrimp for tofu.
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Pad Thai image

 

Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind-daikon sauce. Served with fresh nira, mung bean sprouts, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrots, ground peanuts or almond, and lime wedges. [GF] [VG] [OG]
More about Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine

