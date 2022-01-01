Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
More about Harry's Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Caesar Salad

Potstickers

Cherry Pies

Chicken Soup

Waffles

Coconut Curry

Buffalo Burgers

Tiramisu

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (883 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston