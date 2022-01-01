Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Peanut butter cookies in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Santa Fe restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip GF Cookie-
$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
Harry's Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Sp Peanut Butter Cookie
$2.75
More about Harry's Roadhouse
