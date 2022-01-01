Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve penne

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

321 W San francisco ST, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne Pasta-KIDS$7.50
Tossed with butter and parmesan, marinara sauce, or Alfredo sauce.
Penne Arrabbiata - 29$10.95
Slightly spicy imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil,
Penne Alfredo - 28$12.25
Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
cf1be8b5-add4-4481-b39e-eee1c08fcb86 image

PIZZA

Andiamo!

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
SUB Penne
Vegetarian Penne$16.00
Creamy tomato sauce, caramelized onions,
spinach and roasted red bell peppers
Penne Arrabiata$16.00
Garlic, tomato sauce, chili flakes, basil and parmesan
(add chicken +3.5, add shrimp +8)
More about Andiamo!
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery image

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Pasta$10.00
Penne pasta with fresh basil pesto and shaved parmesan cheese
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Penne$14.95
4 Cheeses tossed in a Tomato-Cream Sauce with a small Caesar
Baked Penne$14.95
4 Cheeses tossed in a Tomato-Cream Sauce with a small Caesar
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Cinnamon Rolls

Blueberry Pies

Buffalo Burgers

Omelettes

Hot And Sour Soup

Reuben

Pecan Pies

Quiche

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston