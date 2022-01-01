Penne in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve penne
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
321 W San francisco ST, Santa Fe
|Penne Pasta-KIDS
|$7.50
Tossed with butter and parmesan, marinara sauce, or Alfredo sauce.
|Penne Arrabbiata - 29
|$10.95
Slightly spicy imported Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil,
|Penne Alfredo - 28
|$12.25
Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano
More about Andiamo!
PIZZA
Andiamo!
322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe
|SUB Penne
|Vegetarian Penne
|$16.00
Creamy tomato sauce, caramelized onions,
spinach and roasted red bell peppers
|Penne Arrabiata
|$16.00
Garlic, tomato sauce, chili flakes, basil and parmesan
(add chicken +3.5, add shrimp +8)
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Penne Pasta
|$10.00
Penne pasta with fresh basil pesto and shaved parmesan cheese