Pork ribs in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Pork Ribs
Santa Fe restaurants that serve pork ribs
izanami
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe
Avg 4.6
(2885 reviews)
smoked pork ribs
$15.00
sweet chile glaze, ginger pineapple red cabbage slaw, parsley peanut mojo sauce.
More about izanami
