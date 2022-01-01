Quiche in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve quiche
Dolina
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
|Quiche
|$7.50
|Quiche w/salad
|$9.50
Slice of deep dish Caramelized onion & spinach quiche with baby green salad.
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Spinach Quiche
|$12.00
Warm quiche with spinach and feta cheese plus a salad of organic baby greens with roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Green Chile Quiche
|$12.00
Warm quiche with green chile and cheese plus a salad of organic baby greens with roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing.