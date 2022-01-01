Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Dolina

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quiche$7.50
Quiche w/salad$9.50
Slice of deep dish Caramelized onion & spinach quiche with baby green salad.
More about Dolina
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Quiche$12.00
Warm quiche with spinach and feta cheese plus a salad of organic baby greens with roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Quiche$12.00
Warm quiche with spinach and feta cheese plus a salad of organic baby greens with roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Green Chile Quiche$12.00
Warm quiche with green chile and cheese plus a salad of organic baby greens with roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

