Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Rice Bowls
Santa Fe restaurants that serve rice bowls
Lotus Dumpling House
1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Bowl of Rice
$1.99
More about Lotus Dumpling House
izanami
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe
Avg 4.6
(2885 reviews)
furikake-koshihikari homare rice bowl
$6.00
the best japanese rice available, topped with our house blend of furikake topping which includes dried nori and spices. (gf)
More about izanami
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe
Chopped Salad
Grilled Steaks
Tacos
Croissants
Cherry Pies
Hibiscus Tea
Burritos
Chicken Soup
More near Santa Fe to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston