Rice noodles in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve rice noodles

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodles$5.00
More about Anthony's Grill
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Chow Fun Rice Noodles$11.95
Choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination
**Glutin Free Option Available **
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

