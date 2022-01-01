Rice soup in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve rice soup
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
|Sizzling Rice Soup
|$7.95
crispy rice w/ chicken, shrimp, & assorted vegetables, serves 2
Harry's Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Soup Cup - Curry Chicken with Rice
|$4.95
Turkey, apples, coconut milk, turkey, carrots, celery, onion, chicken stock, curry, turmeric, cayenne, and flour.
Garnish with white rice and cilantro
|Soup Bowl - Curry Chicken with Rice
|$6.75
Turkey, apples, coconut milk, turkey, carrots, celery, onion, chicken stock, curry, turmeric, cayenne, and flour.
Garnish with white rice and cilantro