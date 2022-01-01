Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve rice soup

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Sizzling Rice Soup$7.95
crispy rice w/ chicken, shrimp, & assorted vegetables, serves 2
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Cup - Curry Chicken with Rice$4.95
Turkey, apples, coconut milk, turkey, carrots, celery, onion, chicken stock, curry, turmeric, cayenne, and flour.
Garnish with white rice and cilantro
Soup Bowl - Curry Chicken with Rice$6.75
Turkey, apples, coconut milk, turkey, carrots, celery, onion, chicken stock, curry, turmeric, cayenne, and flour.
Garnish with white rice and cilantro
More about Harry's Roadhouse

