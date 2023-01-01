Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Opuntia Cafe image

 

Opuntia Cafe - 1607 Alcaldesa Street

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Opuntia Cafe - 1607 Alcaldesa Street
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Burritos

Bread Pudding

Short Ribs

Rangoon

Cookies

Dumplings

Egg Benedict

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1089 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston