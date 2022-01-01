Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Tomato Soup
Santa Fe restaurants that serve tomato soup
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
Roasted Eggplant Tomato Soup (Pint)
$7.00
Roasted Eggplant Tomato Soup (Quart)
$13.50
More about Cafe Fina
PIZZA
Back Road Pizza
1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(1181 reviews)
Bowl Tomato Coconut Soup
$6.50
Ready to be heated up at home!
This soup is vegan!
More about Back Road Pizza
