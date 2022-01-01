Waffles in Santa Fe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Dolina

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle + Berries$6.50
Waffles + Chicken$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, light corneal waffle with green apple and fennel slaw, maple syrup.
More about Dolina
Item pic

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Banana Waffle$13.00
Nutella, bananas and Chantilly cream sandwiched between golden waffle wedges.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guy's Favorite Waffle$11.25
Guy Fieri's Favorite - Our Blue Corn Waffle with two strips of Bacon cooked inside. With Honey-Butter and Banana
Blue Cornmeal Waffle$8.95
A Belgian Waffle with Blue Cornmeal and Wheat Flour with Honey-Butter and Banana
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

