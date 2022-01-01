Waffles in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve waffles
Dolina
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
|Waffle + Berries
|$6.50
|Waffles + Chicken
|$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, light corneal waffle with green apple and fennel slaw, maple syrup.
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Nutella Banana Waffle
|$13.00
Nutella, bananas and Chantilly cream sandwiched between golden waffle wedges.
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Guy's Favorite Waffle
|$11.25
Guy Fieri's Favorite - Our Blue Corn Waffle with two strips of Bacon cooked inside. With Honey-Butter and Banana
|Blue Cornmeal Waffle
|$8.95
A Belgian Waffle with Blue Cornmeal and Wheat Flour with Honey-Butter and Banana