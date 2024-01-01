Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wontons in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Wontons
Santa Fe restaurants that serve wontons
Anthony's Grill
1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
CREAM CHESSE WONTONS
$7.99
More about Anthony's Grill
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(572 reviews)
Wonton Soup
$1.95
3 chicken dumplings in soy broth
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe
Curry
Quesadillas
Yogurt Parfaits
Calamari
Greek Salad
Huevos Rancheros
Flan
Salmon Salad
More near Santa Fe to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Ruidoso
No reviews yet
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(338 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1510 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston