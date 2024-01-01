Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve wontons

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CREAM CHESSE WONTONS$7.99
More about Anthony's Grill
Item pic

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$1.95
3 chicken dumplings in soy broth
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Curry

Quesadillas

Yogurt Parfaits

Calamari

Greek Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Flan

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Ruidoso

No reviews yet

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1510 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston