Cheeseburgers in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Armadilleaux Cafe
Armadilleaux Cafe
13230 FM1764 Ste A, Santa Fe
|Lil Dilleaux Cheeseburger
|$8.95
1/4 Lbs Beef Patty, Covered With Melted American Cheese, Fixin'S & Spread Of Your Choice, Served With Seasoned Fried
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 pound beef patty, topped with savory bacon, covered with cheese & veggies of your choice, on a buttered and lightly toasted sweet sourdough bun, served with seasoned fries
|Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/2 pound beef patty, covered with cheese & veggies of your choice, on a buttered and lightly toasted sweet sourdough bun, served with seasoned fries