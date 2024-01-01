Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Chicken Tenders
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Armadilleaux Cafe
13230 FM1764 Ste A, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders (3)
$8.95
Served With Seasoned Fries
More about Armadilleaux Cafe
Big Horn BBQ - Santa Fe
12611 FM 1764 RD, SANTA FE
No reviews yet
Chicken Finger Basket
$13.79
Served with Fries and Country Gravy
More about Big Horn BBQ - Santa Fe
