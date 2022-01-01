Chicken salad in Santa Maria
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Oak Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of greens with grated cheddar, bacon bits and tomato
|Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$20.00
Sliced chicken breast and shrimp on a bed of greens With spicy lime cilantro dressing and garlic bread
The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD
|$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.