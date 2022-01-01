Chicken sandwiches in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$18.50
Sliced chicken breast with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella on Foccacia Bread
More about The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
|BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.