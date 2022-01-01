Chili in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve chili
More about The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Spicy Chili Burger
|$20.00
One pound ground beef patty barbecued served open faced with homemade jalapeno cheese sauce and chili beans
More about The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|TURKEY CHILI CUP
|$5.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|VEGGIE CHILI CUP
|$5.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|VEGGIE CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.