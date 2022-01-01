Chili in Santa Maria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Swiss Restaurant and Bar image

 

The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway

516 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Takeout
Spicy Chili Burger$20.00
One pound ground beef patty barbecued served open faced with homemade jalapeno cheese sauce and chili beans
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria

2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA

Takeout
TURKEY CHILI CUP$5.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
VEGGIE CHILI CUP$5.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
VEGGIE CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
