Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Santa Maria

Go
Santa Maria restaurants
Toast

Santa Maria restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

The Swiss Restaurant and Bar image

 

The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway

516 N Broadway, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oak Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.00
Oak grilled chicken breast served on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
Item pic

 

Boomers - Santa Maria

2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket$16.30
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of French Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers - Santa Maria

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Maria

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Santa Maria to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1555 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston