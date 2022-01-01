Nachos in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve nachos
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Eddie Nachos
|$17.00
Fried corn tortillas with jalapeno cheese sauce and tri tip
The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|NACHOS GRANDE
|$9.00
Blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, olives, red onions, cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.
|NACHOS CHIQUITOS
|$8.00
Blue corn chips topped with cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.