Nachos in Santa Maria

Santa Maria restaurants
Santa Maria restaurants that serve nachos

The Swiss Restaurant and Bar image

 

The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway

516 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Eddie Nachos$17.00
Fried corn tortillas with jalapeno cheese sauce and tri tip
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria

2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA

NACHOS GRANDE$9.00
Blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, olives, red onions, cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.
NACHOS CHIQUITOS$8.00
Blue corn chips topped with cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.
