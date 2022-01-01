Noodle salad in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve noodle salad
The Hangout Thai Restaurant - 4869 S Bradley Rd # 122
4869 S Bradley Rd # 122, Santa Maria
|Silver Noodle Salad
|$8.00
Silver noodles with chicken, shrimp, red onion, green onion, and roasted cashew tossed in a roasted chili lemon spiced dressing over a bed of iceberg lettuce.
The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD
|$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.