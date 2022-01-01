Salmon in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Swiss Restaurant
The Swiss Restaurant
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Maple Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
Oak grilled salmon glazed with maple syrup
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR
|$16.00
Line caught wild Alaska salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on mixed greens with tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, avocado, and Caesar dressing.
|GRILLED SALMON PESTO
|$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
|SALMON FILLET
|$9.00