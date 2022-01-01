Salmon in Santa Maria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Swiss Restaurant and Bar image

 

The Swiss Restaurant

516 N Broadway, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Glazed Salmon$26.00
Oak grilled salmon glazed with maple syrup
More about The Swiss Restaurant
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR$16.00
Line caught wild Alaska salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on mixed greens with tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, avocado, and Caesar dressing.
GRILLED SALMON PESTO$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
SALMON FILLET$9.00
More about The Natural Cafe

