Go
Main pic

Santa Monica Brew Works

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

380 World Way

Los Angeles, CA 90045

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

380 World Way, Los Angeles CA 90045

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Betcha Burgers & Bar

No reviews yet

Betcha Burgers & Bar is a nod to Los Angeles style burger joints, serving premium beef burgers, pastrami, and cooked-to-order breakfast.

Panda Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ace Cerveceria & Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PS LAX

No reviews yet

Above all else

Santa Monica Brew Works

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston