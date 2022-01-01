Santa Monica restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Monica

Santa Monica's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Santa Monica restaurants

Fia Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Fia Restaurant

2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Cavatelli$36.00
Parmesan, Brown Butter, Black Truffle
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten
Whole Leaf Caesar$18.00
Parmesan, Anchovies, Croutons
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Fish, Garlic, Gluten
Lobster Spaghetti$36.00
Lobster Bolognese, Handmade Spaghetti, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish, Nightshade
More about Fia Restaurant
Punta Cabras image

 

Punta Cabras

930 broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco De Guisado De Res (A La Carte)$5.00
braised short rib, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, handmade tortilla
Tofu Taco$4.50
tempura-fried tofu, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
Taco De Camaron (A La Carte)$5.50
tempura-fried shrimp, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
More about Punta Cabras
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Earthbar

1447 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
More about Earthbar
pasjoli image

 

pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
basque cheesecake slice$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake - burnt on the outside, runny & creamy on the inside
sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person)$53.00
fried chicken pot pie, roasted broccoli, market salad, Daniel’s chocolate chip cookie (ready-to-heat)
blueberry coffee cake$6.00
crème fraîche, cinnamon, brown sugar streusel
More about pasjoli
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)$48.00
Guacamole$12.95
More about El Cholo
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$14.00
burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries$9.00
house-made honey mustard.
BBQ Ora King Salmon$28.00
house bbq. market vegetables
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried egg sandwich$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Blueys Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
The bowl formerly known as$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
More about Blueys Kitchen
Jonah's Kitchen image

 

Jonah's Kitchen

2518 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOMO SALTADO$24.00
Peruvian Stir-Fry, Prime Sirloin, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.
K-TOWN CHICKEN$22.00
1/2 Chicken, Smoked Paprika, Lemon, Gochujang Sauce.
BRISKIT MULITA$12.00
Two Corn Tortillas, 16 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Grilled Cheese, Avocado Salsa
More about Jonah's Kitchen
Ingo’s Tasty Diner image

 

Ingo’s Tasty Diner

1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
Bourbon Old Fashioned$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
Club Salad$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
More about Ingo’s Tasty Diner
Rock'n Pies Pizza image

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$13.95
Romaine Heart, Herbs Croutons, Parmesan & Classic Caesar
Small Rock Wings$10.00
Buffalo, sweet & spicy BBQ, garlic Parmesan served with carrots & choice of ranch, blue cheese or marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots$7.95
6 knots served with house marinara
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Breadblok image

 

Breadblok

1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buckwheat Sourdough (V)$20.00
Earthy, 24-hour fermented sourdough made from our mother starter
Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy
Chocolate Brioche Donut (NF)$6.50
More about Breadblok
Blue Plate Taco image

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
Lobster Taco$8.50
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
Guacamole & Chips.
housemade chips served with pico de gallo house ranchera salsa
More about Blue Plate Taco
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Of Refried Beans$6.00
NO MEAT SUPER BURRITO$22.00
Sauteed Spinach$12.00
More about Casa Martin
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Burrito$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Artichoke$15.95
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
Mind's Eye$15.95
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
More about Snug Harbor
Rooster's Chicken House image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Rooster's Chicken House

264 26th Street, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Rooster$11.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Rooster or Nashville style, dill pickles, house slaw
Nana Banana$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla cream, fresh bananas, graham cracker crust, wafers, whipped cream & topped with almonds
(12) Rooster's NUGGETS$15.95
BBQ, Nashville, Buffalo, or Ranch
More about Rooster's Chicken House
Gilberts El Indio image

 

Gilberts El Indio

2526 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mule Beef$13.00
beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde
Mule Chicken$13.00
beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde
Chicken Taquitos$4.75
More about Gilberts El Indio
Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

1317 7th Street Unit A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.8 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)$12.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls
Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (2042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
SOFT DRINKS$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Bruxie
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

DONUTS

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
*Apple Fritter$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Vito's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatball Side (2)$5.95
cooked with house-made red sauce, cheese
Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
Terra Firma Pie$32.95
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper
More about Vito's Pizza
Edobox by Makoto image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Edobox by Makoto

2912 Main Street, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamachi Ponzu$16.00
shiso dashi ponzu . yuzu . olive oil . jalapeño . sesame seed . daikon - GF
Miso Soup$5.00
wakame seaweed . tofu . yuzu . mitsuba . sansho salt
Tuna Crispy Rice$14.00
tuna . brown butter . burnt soy . serrano . shiso
More about Edobox by Makoto
Holy Cow BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

264 26th St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Ghisallo image

PIZZA

Ghisallo

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale W Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, fennel, radish, lemon juice, pickled red onions, ricotta salata, sunflower seeds, apple, lemon citronette.
Fungi & Truffle$22.00
Parmigiano crema, fontina d'aosta, carmelized onions, ricotta, market mushrooms
Bruxelle$21.00
Fior d latte, Brussel sprouts, Gaeta olives, preserved lemon crema, Parmesan, Burrata
More about Ghisallo
Alfalfa Santa Monica image

 

Alfalfa Santa Monica

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ancho Hash Burrito$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
Best Coast Salad$13.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, organic coachella medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, homemade alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
O.G. Cardini Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, homemade dairy-free caesar dressing
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Pine Nuts, House-Made Croutons & our Signature Eggless Caesar Dressing
Fresh Grilled Salmon$25.00
Lightly Seasoned & Grilled, In Piccata Sauce or Tuscan Style (Artichoke, Kalamata Olives & Tomato Checca)
Plain Cheese Pizza$14.50
Pomodoro, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
LA Puglia image

 

LA Puglia

1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemme lemme$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
Festa dei Baresi$15.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Ubriaco Cheese, Apple, Seeds, Lemon
Ci‘ie | Fave e Cicorie$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
More about LA Puglia
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Krispy Heaven$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

2811 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Divine Start$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
#1.5 - Ojai's Special$9.75
Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
More about Juice Crafters
The Independence Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Independence Tavern

205 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
3 Wings$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
Chocolate Chip Blondie$8.00
More about The Independence Tavern
Heroic Italian image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (2246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
Lentil Soup$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
Potato chips$4.00
House made daily and tossed with rosemary sea salt
More about Heroic Italian

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Pies

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston