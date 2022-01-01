Santa Monica restaurants you'll love
Santa Monica's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Monica restaurants
SEAFOOD
Fia Restaurant
2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Truffle Cavatelli
|$36.00
Parmesan, Brown Butter, Black Truffle
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten
|Whole Leaf Caesar
|$18.00
Parmesan, Anchovies, Croutons
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Fish, Garlic, Gluten
|Lobster Spaghetti
|$36.00
Lobster Bolognese, Handmade Spaghetti, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish, Nightshade
Punta Cabras
930 broadway, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Taco De Guisado De Res (A La Carte)
|$5.00
braised short rib, onion, cilantro, scallion, tomato, handmade tortilla
|Tofu Taco
|$4.50
tempura-fried tofu, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
|Taco De Camaron (A La Carte)
|$5.50
tempura-fried shrimp, housemade crema, slaw, handmade tortilla
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Earthbar
1447 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Detox Greens
|$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
|Blueberry Bliss
|$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
pasjoli
2732 Main St, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|basque cheesecake slice
|$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake - burnt on the outside, runny & creamy on the inside
|sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person)
|$53.00
fried chicken pot pie, roasted broccoli, market salad, Daniel’s chocolate chip cookie (ready-to-heat)
|blueberry coffee cake
|$6.00
crème fraîche, cinnamon, brown sugar streusel
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco
|$17.95
|Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)
|$48.00
|Guacamole
|$12.95
FRENCH FRIES
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough
|Hand Cut Kennebec Fries
|$9.00
house-made honey mustard.
|BBQ Ora King Salmon
|$28.00
house bbq. market vegetables
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Fried egg sandwich
|$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
|Blueys Breakfast
|$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
|The bowl formerly known as
|$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
Jonah's Kitchen
2518 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|LOMO SALTADO
|$24.00
Peruvian Stir-Fry, Prime Sirloin, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.
|K-TOWN CHICKEN
|$22.00
1/2 Chicken, Smoked Paprika, Lemon, Gochujang Sauce.
|BRISKIT MULITA
|$12.00
Two Corn Tortillas, 16 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Grilled Cheese, Avocado Salsa
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
|Bourbon Old Fashioned
|$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
|Club Salad
|$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$13.95
Romaine Heart, Herbs Croutons, Parmesan & Classic Caesar
|Small Rock Wings
|$10.00
Buffalo, sweet & spicy BBQ, garlic Parmesan served with carrots & choice of ranch, blue cheese or marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
6 knots served with house marinara
Breadblok
1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Buckwheat Sourdough (V)
|$20.00
Earthy, 24-hour fermented sourdough made from our mother starter
|Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)
|$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy
|Chocolate Brioche Donut (NF)
|$6.50
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
crispy Baja style, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mexican radish
|Lobster Taco
|$8.50
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
|Guacamole & Chips.
housemade chips served with pico de gallo house ranchera salsa
Casa Martin
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Side Of Refried Beans
|$6.00
|NO MEAT SUPER BURRITO
|$22.00
|Sauteed Spinach
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Sunrise Burrito
|$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
|Artichoke
|$15.95
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
|Mind's Eye
|$15.95
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th Street, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|The Rooster
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Rooster or Nashville style, dill pickles, house slaw
|Nana Banana
|$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla cream, fresh bananas, graham cracker crust, wafers, whipped cream & topped with almonds
|(12) Rooster's NUGGETS
|$15.95
BBQ, Nashville, Buffalo, or Ranch
Gilberts El Indio
2526 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Mule Beef
|$13.00
beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde
|Mule Chicken
|$13.00
beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde
|Chicken Taquitos
|$4.75
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
1317 7th Street Unit A, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
|Blue Moon Smoothie
|$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)
|$12.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|SOFT DRINKS
|$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
DONUTS
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Caramel Latte
|$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
|*Apple Fritter
|$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Vito's Pizza
2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Meatball Side (2)
|$5.95
cooked with house-made red sauce, cheese
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
|Terra Firma Pie
|$32.95
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper
SUSHI • NOODLES
Edobox by Makoto
2912 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Hamachi Ponzu
|$16.00
shiso dashi ponzu . yuzu . olive oil . jalapeño . sesame seed . daikon - GF
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
wakame seaweed . tofu . yuzu . mitsuba . sansho salt
|Tuna Crispy Rice
|$14.00
tuna . brown butter . burnt soy . serrano . shiso
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th St, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
|Corn on the Cob
|$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
|Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
PIZZA
Ghisallo
1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Kale W Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, fennel, radish, lemon juice, pickled red onions, ricotta salata, sunflower seeds, apple, lemon citronette.
|Fungi & Truffle
|$22.00
Parmigiano crema, fontina d'aosta, carmelized onions, ricotta, market mushrooms
|Bruxelle
|$21.00
Fior d latte, Brussel sprouts, Gaeta olives, preserved lemon crema, Parmesan, Burrata
Alfalfa Santa Monica
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Ancho Hash Burrito
|$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
|Best Coast Salad
|$13.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, organic coachella medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, homemade alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
|O.G. Cardini Salad
|$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, homemade dairy-free caesar dressing
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Tuscan Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Pine Nuts, House-Made Croutons & our Signature Eggless Caesar Dressing
|Fresh Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Lightly Seasoned & Grilled, In Piccata Sauce or Tuscan Style (Artichoke, Kalamata Olives & Tomato Checca)
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$14.50
Pomodoro, Mozzarella Cheese
LA Puglia
1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Lemme lemme
|$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
|Festa dei Baresi
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Ubriaco Cheese, Apple, Seeds, Lemon
|Ci‘ie | Fave e Cicorie
|$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
Umami Burger
525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Krispy Heaven
|$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
2811 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Divine Start
|$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
|Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
|$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
|#1.5 - Ojai's Special
|$9.75
Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Independence Tavern
205 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
|3 Wings
|$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
|Chocolate Chip Blondie
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|BLT
|$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
|Lentil Soup
|$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
|Potato chips
|$4.00
House made daily and tossed with rosemary sea salt