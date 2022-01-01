Santa Monica bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Santa Monica

LA Puglia image

 

LA Puglia

1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemme lemme$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
Festa dei Baresi$15.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Ubriaco Cheese, Apple, Seeds, Lemon
Ci‘ie | Fave e Cicorie$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
More about LA Puglia
Tartine image

PASTRY

Tartine

1925 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tartine
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
Takeout
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

