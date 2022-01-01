Santa Monica breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Monica
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
Popular items
Avocado Toast
|$14.00
burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries
|$9.00
house-made honey mustard.
BBQ Ora King Salmon
|$28.00
house bbq. market vegetables
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
Popular items
Fried egg sandwich
|$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Blueys Breakfast
|$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
The bowl formerly known as
|$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
Bourbon Old Fashioned
|$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
Club Salad
|$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
Popular items
Sunrise Burrito
|$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Artichoke
|$15.95
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
Mind's Eye
|$15.95
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
SOFT DRINKS
|$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
LA Puglia
1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica
Popular items
Lemme lemme
|$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
Festa dei Baresi
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Ubriaco Cheese, Apple, Seeds, Lemon
Ci'ie | Fave e Cicorie
|$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
Juice Crafters
2811 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica
Popular items
Divine Start
|$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
|$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
#1.5 - Ojai's Special
|$9.75
Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
The Independence Tavern
205 Broadway, Santa Monica
Popular items
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
3 Wings
|$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
Chocolate Chip Blondie
|$8.00
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
Popular items
Chicken Tacos Dorados (2)
|$11.75
crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, fresca and arbol salsas, mexican cheeses
Socalo Burrito
|$13.25
refried beans, griddled cheese, coleslaw, avocado salsa, crispy potatoes, served with green salad. Can Be Made Vegan
Organic Rice & Beans
|$7.00
Vegetarian | Vegan | No Wheat
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
Popular items
Chopped Salad
|$17.00
seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$17.00
little gem lettuce, plum tomatoes, torn croutons, reggiano, white anchovy dressing
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana
714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
Popular items
Chocolate Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
TCHO 60.5%
Banana Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
Toasted Walnuts
(Can be Vegan)
Blueberry Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
Flax Crumble
Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica
Popular items
Small Nachos Sencillo
|$10.00
salsa roja, spicy giardiniera, crema, cilantro, lots of cheese (vegetarian)
House Margarita
|$14.00
-keep it simple; refreshing and classic-
blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave.
Grass-Fed Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
tomatillo, lime-marinated onion, brown butter salsa macha, benne seeds, avocado, herbs.
tortillas made fresh daily from Masienda's organic masa (2 per order, comes with organic red rice & organic pinto beans)
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
Gilberts El Indio
2526 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica