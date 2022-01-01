Santa Monica breakfast spots you'll love

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Monica

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$14.00
burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries$9.00
house-made honey mustard.
BBQ Ora King Salmon$28.00
house bbq. market vegetables
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried egg sandwich$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Blueys Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs, any way, bacon, roast tomato, Tabasco kale and mushrooms and avocado served with sourdough toast.
The bowl formerly known as$14.00
Fried egg, chimichurri dressed cauliflower rice, pistachio dukkah, housemade hummus, cabbage slaw, housemade falafel and kale
More about Blueys Kitchen
Ingo’s Tasty Diner image

 

Ingo’s Tasty Diner

1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
Bourbon Old Fashioned$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
Club Salad$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
More about Ingo’s Tasty Diner
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Burrito$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Artichoke$15.95
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
Mind's Eye$15.95
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
More about Snug Harbor
Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (2042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
SOFT DRINKS$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Bruxie
LA Puglia image

 

LA Puglia

1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemme lemme$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
Festa dei Baresi$15.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Ubriaco Cheese, Apple, Seeds, Lemon
Ci‘ie | Fave e Cicorie$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
More about LA Puglia
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

2811 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Divine Start$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
#1.5 - Ojai's Special$9.75
Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
More about Juice Crafters
The Independence Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Independence Tavern

205 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
3 Wings$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
Chocolate Chip Blondie$8.00
More about The Independence Tavern
Socalo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tacos Dorados (2)$11.75
crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, fresca and arbol salsas, mexican cheeses
Socalo Burrito$13.25
refried beans, griddled cheese, coleslaw, avocado salsa, crispy potatoes, served with green salad. Can Be Made Vegan
Organic Rice & Beans$7.00
Vegetarian | Vegan | No Wheat
More about Socalo
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$17.00
seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.50
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
Little Gem Caesar Salad$17.00
little gem lettuce, plum tomatoes, torn croutons, reggiano, white anchovy dressing
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Tartine image

PASTRY

Tartine

1925 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tartine
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Griddle Cakes$10.00
TCHO 60.5%
Banana Griddle Cakes$10.00
Toasted Walnuts
(Can be Vegan)
Blueberry Griddle Cakes$10.00
Flax Crumble
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana
Tallula's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tallula's

118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (6862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Nachos Sencillo$10.00
salsa roja, spicy giardiniera, crema, cilantro, lots of cheese (vegetarian)
House Margarita$14.00
-keep it simple; refreshing and classic-
blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave.
Grass-Fed Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
tomatillo, lime-marinated onion, brown butter salsa macha, benne seeds, avocado, herbs.
tortillas made fresh daily from Masienda's organic masa (2 per order, comes with organic red rice & organic pinto beans)
More about Tallula's
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
Takeout
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
Gilberts El Indio image

 

Gilberts El Indio

2526 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gilberts El Indio

