Santa Monica burger restaurants you'll love

More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Krispy Heaven
|$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
More about The Independence Tavern
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Independence Tavern
205 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
|3 Wings
|$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
|Chocolate Chip Blondie
|$8.00
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$6.00
Best In The Game!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
The Real Deal
|The Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
More about The Curious Palate
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Bánh Mi
|$18.00
Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette
|Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle
|$25.00
Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.
|Baja Tacos
|$12.00
Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.
More about Pono Burger
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Russet Fries
|$3.75
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with citrus aioli
|Piku
|$12.50
Organic beef patty, homemade drunken cartelized fig jam, Brie imported cheese, Beeler’s bacon, toasted hazelnuts, organic baby kale, housemade balsamic vinaigrette
|The Classic (Beef)
|$9.75
Includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun.