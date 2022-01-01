Santa Monica sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Monica
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|SOFT DRINKS
|$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|BLT
|$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
|Lentil Soup
|$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
|Potato chips
|$4.00
House made daily and tossed with rosemary sea salt
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Kye's
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Macro Salmon
Wild Salmon, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Wasabi Dressing, Black Sesame Seeds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF or nuts, EF, P/K, soy)
|Bulgogi
Bulgogi Marinated Organic Sliced Beef* or Vegan NonGMO GF Organic Tempeh*, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi*, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
|Taco
Organic Chicken Breast* or Wild Salmon or Vegan Organic Pinto Beans*, Pico de Gallo, Corn Jicama & Cilantro Mix, Romaine Lettuce, Vegan Chipotle Cream, Non GMO Blue Corn Tortilla Chips*, Romaine Lettuce, Brown Rice* Blend, Wrapped in Collard Green (GF, DF, NF, EF, chicken and salmon P/K, soy)