Santa Monica sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Monica

Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (2042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
SOFT DRINKS$3.25
Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$11.79
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Bruxie
Heroic Italian image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (2246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles
Lentil Soup$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
Potato chips$4.00
House made daily and tossed with rosemary sea salt
More about Heroic Italian
Kye's image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Macro Salmon
Wild Salmon, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Wasabi Dressing, Black Sesame Seeds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF or nuts, EF, P/K, soy)
Bulgogi
Bulgogi Marinated Organic Sliced Beef* or Vegan NonGMO GF Organic Tempeh*, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi*, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
Taco
Organic Chicken Breast* or Wild Salmon or Vegan Organic Pinto Beans*, Pico de Gallo, Corn Jicama & Cilantro Mix, Romaine Lettuce, Vegan Chipotle Cream, Non GMO Blue Corn Tortilla Chips*, Romaine Lettuce, Brown Rice* Blend, Wrapped in Collard Green (GF, DF, NF, EF, chicken and salmon P/K, soy)
More about Kye's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Pies

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston