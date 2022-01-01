Santa Monica gastropubs you'll love

Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Krispy Heaven$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (3712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
The Cheese Burger$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bánh Mi$18.00
Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette
Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle$25.00
Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.
Baja Tacos$12.00
Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.
More about The Curious Palate

