Santa Monica gastropubs you'll love
Must-try gastropubs in Santa Monica
More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Krispy Heaven
|$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$6.00
Best In The Game!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
The Real Deal
|The Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
More about The Curious Palate
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Popular items
|Bánh Mi
|$18.00
Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette
|Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle
|$25.00
Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.
|Baja Tacos
|$12.00
Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.