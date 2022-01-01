Santa Monica pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Monica

Rock'n Pies Pizza image

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$13.95
Romaine Heart, Herbs Croutons, Parmesan & Classic Caesar
Small Rock Wings$10.00
Buffalo, sweet & spicy BBQ, garlic Parmesan served with carrots & choice of ranch, blue cheese or marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots$7.95
6 knots served with house marinara
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Vito's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatball Side (2)$5.95
cooked with house-made red sauce, cheese
Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
Terra Firma Pie$32.95
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper
More about Vito's Pizza
Ghisallo image

PIZZA

Ghisallo

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale W Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, fennel, radish, lemon juice, pickled red onions, ricotta salata, sunflower seeds, apple, lemon citronette.
Fungi & Truffle$22.00
Parmigiano crema, fontina d'aosta, carmelized onions, ricotta, market mushrooms
Bruxelle$21.00
Fior d latte, Brussel sprouts, Gaeta olives, preserved lemon crema, Parmesan, Burrata
More about Ghisallo
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Pine Nuts, House-Made Croutons & our Signature Eggless Caesar Dressing
Fresh Grilled Salmon$25.00
Lightly Seasoned & Grilled, In Piccata Sauce or Tuscan Style (Artichoke, Kalamata Olives & Tomato Checca)
Plain Cheese Pizza$14.50
Pomodoro, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

800 Degrees Pizzeria

120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TARTUFO$18.00
Bianca with truffle cheese, mushrooms, roasted garlic, arugula.
Margherita$13.00
Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh
basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.
ANGRY BEE$15.00
Margherita with soppressata, Calabrian chiles, garlic, honey
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
The Dudes Brewing Co Santa Monica image

 

The Dudes Brewing Co Santa Monica

395 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Dudes Brewing Co Santa Monica

