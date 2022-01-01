Santa Monica pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Monica
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Ceasar Salad
|$13.95
Romaine Heart, Herbs Croutons, Parmesan & Classic Caesar
|Small Rock Wings
|$10.00
Buffalo, sweet & spicy BBQ, garlic Parmesan served with carrots & choice of ranch, blue cheese or marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
6 knots served with house marinara
More about Vito's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Vito's Pizza
2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Meatball Side (2)
|$5.95
cooked with house-made red sauce, cheese
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
|Terra Firma Pie
|$32.95
red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper
More about Ghisallo
PIZZA
Ghisallo
1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
|Kale W Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, fennel, radish, lemon juice, pickled red onions, ricotta salata, sunflower seeds, apple, lemon citronette.
|Fungi & Truffle
|$22.00
Parmigiano crema, fontina d'aosta, carmelized onions, ricotta, market mushrooms
|Bruxelle
|$21.00
Fior d latte, Brussel sprouts, Gaeta olives, preserved lemon crema, Parmesan, Burrata
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Tuscan Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Pine Nuts, House-Made Croutons & our Signature Eggless Caesar Dressing
|Fresh Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Lightly Seasoned & Grilled, In Piccata Sauce or Tuscan Style (Artichoke, Kalamata Olives & Tomato Checca)
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$14.50
Pomodoro, Mozzarella Cheese
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
800 Degrees Pizzeria
120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|TARTUFO
|$18.00
Bianca with truffle cheese, mushrooms, roasted garlic, arugula.
|Margherita
|$13.00
Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh
basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.
|ANGRY BEE
|$15.00
Margherita with soppressata, Calabrian chiles, garlic, honey